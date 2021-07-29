 Uniforms And Close-Up Shots: Changes Add Up In An Effort To Desexualize The Olympics | WAMC
Uniforms And Close-Up Shots: Changes Add Up In An Effort To Desexualize The Olympics

Originally published on July 29, 2021 6:03 pm

Olympic officials say they want "sport appeal, not sex appeal." That's why the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games will stop close-ups on female athletes' bodies.