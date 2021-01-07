Unidentified Aerial Phenomena 1/7/21

In 2017, news organizations released leaked Navy footage that seemed to show unidentified aircraft performing physics-defying maneuvers. Last year, the Pentagon confirmed that the footage was real. Now, scientists and lawmakers are calling for answers.

Today, we talk about current UFO (now known as UAP) research - with SUNY Physics Professor Dr. Kevin Knuth.

Dr. Knuth has published over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has been invited to give over 80 presentations in 14 countries.

WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org