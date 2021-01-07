 Unidentified Aerial Phenomena 1/7/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena 1/7/21

Photograph of a purported UFO in Passaic, New Jersey, taken on July 31, 1952
Credit George Stock [4], Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In 2017, news organizations released leaked Navy footage that seemed to show unidentified aircraft performing physics-defying maneuvers. Last year, the Pentagon confirmed that the footage was real. Now, scientists and lawmakers are calling for answers. 

Today, we talk about current UFO (now known as UAP) research - with SUNY Physics Professor Dr. Kevin Knuth.

Dr. Knuth has published over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has been invited to give over 80 presentations in 14 countries. 

WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags: 
Vox Pop
ufos
UAP

Related Content

Secret Pentagon Program Spent Millions To Research UFOs

By Dec 17, 2017

A secret Pentagon program existed for at least three years and spent more than $20 million in research on UFOs, according to multiple media reports published Saturday.

The program reportedly examined cases including incidents of military pilots claiming to have seen flying objects that appeared to "defy the laws of physics."

Video posted on YouTube as well as on the website of The New York Times purports to be footage taken from Navy F/A-18 fighter jets showing a disc-like object in the sky. "Look at that thing! It's rotating!" voices say in the video.

1969 Berkshire UFO Event Gains Recognition

By Sep 3, 2015
Facebook: Thom Reed

A monument now stands near the Sheffield Bridge in the small western Massachusetts town recognizing an out of the ordinary event – the sighting of an unidentified flying object.

UFO Investigations: The Science And The Will To Believe

By Jan 3, 2018

To close the door on 2017, the strangest year I can remember, there's nothing more appropriate than the revelation in December from the U.S. government that it, indeed, had an office dedicated to the investigation of UFO-related phenomena.

It's enough to make X-Files and conspiracy-theory fans rejoice.