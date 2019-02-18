With Uncertainty Over Store Openings, Springfield Will Not Include Pot Shop Revenue In Next Budget

The largest city in Massachusetts will not bank on any money from newly-legal marijuana stores to balance its books.

Springfield Chief Finance Officer T.J. Plante said it is difficult to estimate how much business cannabis shops might do, so he does not plan to include any revenue from the 3 percent local tax on pot purchases in the fiscal year 2020 budget.

"I think it all depends on how large these facilities are and how well they do, so I would be hesitant to put any real numbers out there," said Plante.

Springfield plans to begin accepting applications for permits for pot stores starting in March.

The zoning law passed by the City Council allows for up to 15 cannabis shops.