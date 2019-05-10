Ulster County's Pat Ryan Announces Transition Team

Ulster County Executive-Elect Pat Ryan has announced the formation of his transition team.

Ryan won a special election April 30 and announced his transition team Monday. Acting County Executive Adele Reiter is chair of the team that includes elected officials, labor leaders, business leaders and community activists. The transition team will be tasked with assessing past county operations, formulating future initiatives and making staffing recommendations. In addition, Ryan has launched a website to provide information on the team’s work and to allow residents to apply for appointed positions in his administration. The transition team will be holding its first meeting on May 13. Ryan, a Democrat, will again face Republican Jack Hayes during the November general election.