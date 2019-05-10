Ulster County's Pat Ryan Announces Transition Team

By Allison Dunne 56 minutes ago
  • Ulster County Executive-Elect Pat Ryan
    Ulster County Executive-Elect Pat Ryan
    Courtesy of Pat Ryan

Ulster County Executive-Elect Pat Ryan has announced the formation of his transition team.

Ryan won a special election April 30 and announced his transition team Monday. Acting County Executive Adele Reiter is chair of the team that includes elected officials, labor leaders, business leaders and community activists. The transition team will be tasked with assessing past county operations, formulating future initiatives and making staffing recommendations. In addition, Ryan has launched a website to provide information on the team’s work and to allow residents to apply for appointed positions in his administration. The transition team will be holding its first meeting on May 13. Ryan, a Democrat, will again face Republican Jack Hayes during the November general election.

Tags: 
Pat Ryan
Ulster County Executive
Transition team

Related Content

Pat Ryan Wins Ulster County Executive Special Election

By Allison Dunne May 1, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Democrat Pat Ryan sailed to victory in the special election for Ulster County executive Tuesday. The runner-up in the 19th Congressional District primary last year says he’s ready to hit the ground running and put his vision to work.

Ulster County Executive Candidate Pat Ryan Talks About His Vision

By Allison Dunne Apr 24, 2019
Courtesy of Pat Ryan

There is a special election April 30 in New York for Ulster County executive. The post is open for the first time since it was created 10 years ago. Pat Ryan, runner-up in the 19th Congressional District 2018 Democratic primary, was the first to announce. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Ryan about what he has in mind if elected.

Candidates For Ulster County Exec Address Business Community

By Allison Dunne Apr 17, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The two candidates in a special election for Ulster County executive addressed the business community Wednesday morning during an Ulster County Chamber of Commerce forum.

One Declares, Others Ponder A Run For Ulster County Exec

By Allison Dunne Jan 7, 2019
Courtesy of Ulster County government

With the announcement Friday that Ulster County Executive Mike Hein will be stepping down to take a position in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration, a number of potential contenders are coming forward. Some campaigned for another office last year.

NY-19 Democratic Candidate Patrick Ryan Talks About The Race

By Allison Dunne Jan 26, 2018

So far, six Democrats want the chance to unseat freshman New York Republican Congressman John Faso of the 19th District. One is 35-year-old Ulster County resident Patrick Ryan, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who served as an Army officer in Iraq. This is the first of WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne’s interviews with the candidates.