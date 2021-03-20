Ulster County Seeks Volunteers For Kingston Vaccination Site

Ulster County is seeking more volunteers to help at a new vaccination site.

The county Health Department has put out a call for both medical and non-medical volunteers as the county’s vaccination site at Kingston High School was moved to a larger space at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston. The larger space allows for up to 2,500 doses per day to be administered along with 300 parking spots. Ulster County is providing a stipend for volunteers. Non-medical volunteers could assist as greeters or scheduling second-dose appointments, for instance. Meantime, a state-run site at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz opened Friday.