 Ulster County Seeks Volunteers For Kingston Vaccination Site | WAMC

Ulster County Seeks Volunteers For Kingston Vaccination Site

By Allison Dunne 29 minutes ago
  • Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
    Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Ulster County is seeking more volunteers to help at a new vaccination site.

The county Health Department has put out a call for both medical and non-medical volunteers as the county’s vaccination site at Kingston High School was moved to a larger space at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston. The larger space allows for up to 2,500 doses per day to be administered along with 300 parking spots. Ulster County is providing a stipend for volunteers. Non-medical volunteers could assist as greeters or scheduling second-dose appointments, for instance. Meantime, a state-run site at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz opened Friday.

Tags: 
vaccination sites
Ulster County

Related Content

Ulster County Is Moving Its Kingston Vaccination Site

By Allison Dunne Mar 16, 2021
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Ulster County’s primary COVID-19 vaccination site is being moved to a former store location to expand daily doses and the number of parking spots.

Ulster, Westchester County Execs Deliver COVID Vaccine Updates

By Allison Dunne Mar 12, 2021
Opening of NYS-FEMA Mass Vaccination Sites in Yonkers, March 2021
Courtesy of the Office of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

During a televised address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden set a goal of having all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. In New York, efforts are ramping up to vaccinate more residents and set up more sites, including in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Lawmakers Press For Permanent Vaccination Sites

By Allison Dunne Mar 4, 2021
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Several lawmakers in the Hudson Valley are urging New York state officials to set up joint COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites closer to home. Local leaders in the region have repeatedly said traveling to the closest state sites is too far for many mid-Hudson region residents. 

Newburgh Mayor Calls For Set Vaccination Site

By Allison Dunne Feb 23, 2021
Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey awaiting U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's press conference, Feb. 22, 2021
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Newburgh’s mayor wants the state to set up a COVID-19 vaccination site in the city. As the mid-Hudson Valley’s only area with state-imposed zone restrictions, he says it makes sense. Meantime, the Orange County executive says the state could set up a site where the county already is operating clinics, in a space that could accommodate more capacity.

Putnam, Ulster Counties Receive Funding For Emergency Communications

By Allison Dunne Feb 12, 2021
NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services training
Courtesy of NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services

Two counties in the Hudson Valley are receiving New York state grant funding to improve emergency communications.