Ulster County Is Moving Its Kingston Vaccination Site

Ulster County’s primary COVID-19 vaccination site is being moved to a former store location to expand daily doses and the number of parking spots.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan says the vaccination site is moving from the Kate Walton Field House at Kingston High School to the former Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston. He says the move will allow for up to 2,500 doses to be administered daily with 300 parking spots. Ulster County will continue to run its vaccination site in Ellenville and plan pop-up vaccination sites to assist senior citizens and underrepresented populations. Plus, a state-run vaccination site will be opening at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz.