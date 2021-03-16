 Ulster County Is Moving Its Kingston Vaccination Site | WAMC

Ulster County Is Moving Its Kingston Vaccination Site

By Allison Dunne 49 minutes ago
  • Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
    Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Ulster County’s primary COVID-19 vaccination site is being moved to a former store location to expand daily doses and the number of parking spots.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan says the vaccination site is moving from the Kate Walton Field House at Kingston High School to the former Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston. He says the move will allow for up to 2,500 doses to be administered daily with 300 parking spots. Ulster County will continue to run its vaccination site in Ellenville and plan pop-up vaccination sites to assist senior citizens and underrepresented populations. Plus, a state-run vaccination site will be opening at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz.

Related Content

Ulster, Westchester County Execs Deliver COVID Vaccine Updates

By Allison Dunne Mar 12, 2021
Opening of NYS-FEMA Mass Vaccination Sites in Yonkers, March 2021
Courtesy of the Office of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

During a televised address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden set a goal of having all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. In New York, efforts are ramping up to vaccinate more residents and set up more sites, including in the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County Exec Says Schools Will Soon Reopen

By Allison Dunne Mar 11, 2021
BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Charles Khoury (left) and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, March 11, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan/screenshot by WAMC, Allison Dunne

The nine school districts in Ulster County are preparing to reopen in person full-time. The Ulster County executive delivered the news during his COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, alongside a district superintendent.

Hudson Valley Lawmakers Press For Permanent Vaccination Sites

By Allison Dunne Mar 4, 2021
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Several lawmakers in the Hudson Valley are urging New York state officials to set up joint COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites closer to home. Local leaders in the region have repeatedly said traveling to the closest state sites is too far for many mid-Hudson region residents. 

Putnam, Ulster Counties Receive Funding For Emergency Communications

By Allison Dunne Feb 12, 2021
NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services training
Courtesy of NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services

Two counties in the Hudson Valley are receiving New York state grant funding to improve emergency communications.

Ulster County Forms Coalition For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

By Allison Dunne Dec 16, 2020
Ulster County forms Vaccine Distribution Coalition
Courtesy of Ulster County government

The Ulster County executive has announced the formation of a county Vaccine Distribution Coalition.