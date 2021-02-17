Ulster County Executive Unveils Income Pilot Program

In New York, the Ulster County executive delivered his state of the county address Tuesday.

Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan unveiled a few initiatives during his pre-recorded Facebook address.

“In 2021, Ulster County will become one of the first in the country to undertake a large-scale universal basic income pilot program,” says Ryan.

Through a partnership between Project Resilience, the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income, Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley and Ulster Savings Bank, Ulster County will be providing 100 qualifying households with direct relief payments of $500 a month for a year, funded through community donations. He announced other initiatives as part of his Green New Deal for Ulster County.