Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan Previews His 2020 Budget

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will deliver his 2020 budget presentation this afternoon in Kingston. He’s already announced one initiative in the budget, and spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne about some others.

Ryan, a Democrat who won a special election in April, has a budget plan with new programs and services, and a reduction in the county tax levy.

Meantime, Ryan has been ushering in a Green New Deal for Ulster County. Part of the 2020 budget is the Ulster County Green Careers Academy at SUNY Ulster in Kingston and Stone Ridge.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan delivers his budget presentation at 3 at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston. He is running in the general election in November in a rematch from April against Republican Jack Hayes.