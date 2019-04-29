Ulster County Executive Candidate Jack Hayes Discusses Some Issues That Need Attention

There is a special election Tuesday in New York for Ulster County executive. The post is open for the first time since it was created 10 years ago. It’s open because Democrat Mike Hein joined the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance in February. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Republican candidate Jack Hayes about what he’d like to accomplish if elected.

Hayes, who chairs the county’s Conservative Party and is a former county legislator and Gardiner town supervisor, says his political experience is important, understanding the legislative process as well as building policy and budgets.

Hayes was nominated by the Ulster County Republican Committee in March. Hayes, who once ran for state assembly and county comptroller, says he wants to make Ulster County viable and affordable for everyone.

Hayes says that to lift up struggling areas and residents in the county, there is a need to identify the needs.

As for supplying more jobs in the county, Hayes sees opportunity in the old Channel Master building.

His Democratic opponent Pat Ryan has a plan for a Green Jobs program. Environmentally, Hayes, who most recently served on the board of the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency, says it is crucial to address solid waste.

And there’s something on the federal level that could help — addressing over-packaging from China.

Also on the federal level, Hayes wants to see Congress embark upon major immigration reform while paying attention to border security. Hayes outlines what he would do day one if elected.

Hayes praised the county’s move toward shared services, and says this could be enhanced, which could help address revenue shortfalls. And he says confronting the county’s opioid crisis is critical.

Adele Reiter, who served as Hein’s chief of staff, is serving as acting county executive. Hayes, a former state trooper, faces Pat Ryan, the runner-up in the 19th Congressional District 2018 primary. No matter who wins Tuesday, Hayes and Ryan, both of Gardiner, are set to face off again in November’s general election.