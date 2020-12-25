Ulster County Exec Says Project Resilience Is Entering A Next Phase

The Ulster County executive has announced the next phase of an initiative that began in March as a community fund and local food distribution effort to support residents impacted by COVID-19.

County Executive Pat Ryan says the next phase of Project Resilience will focus on supporting residents in need, addressing growing food security and building support systems for families who are living paycheck to paycheck.

“This winter is going to be so difficult and dark and tragic, and so we’ve asked the community to step up again, those who can, with a community-driven Project Resilience effort,” Ryan says. “And so we’re going to even broaden it even more. We’re going to be rolling out more funding for senior meals, for child care and youth support.”

He says Project Resilience so far has raised about $900,000 to support the community through this winter.