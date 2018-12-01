Ulster County Exec Halts Purchase Of Bottini Fuel Products

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Ulster County Executive Mike Hein
    Ulster County Executive Mike Hein

The Ulster County executive is the latest taking action concerning a local heating oil company. Dutchess County-based Bottini Fuel pleaded guilty on Monday to falsifying business records after a whistleblower brought to light the company’s fraud spanning 12 years.

Ulster County Executive Mike Hein has ordered the county’s purchasing director to immediately halt the purchase of Bottini Fuel products. On Friday, Hein said his county contracts with many fuel providers and has, over the last 12 years, spent about $2.8 million on Bottini Fuel products. He says the county is owed $16 amid the company’s more than $3.2 million to be paid out in restitution. On Thursday, Ulster County Comptroller Elliot Auerbach said the county should consider severing its ties with Bottini. Earlier in the week, Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois said her office will audit all bills related to Bottini. Dutchess stopped using Bottini in September.

