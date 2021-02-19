 Ulster County Exec Calls On NY Gov To Set Up A State-County Vaccination Site In Kingston | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Ulster County Exec Calls On NY Gov To Set Up A State-County Vaccination Site In Kingston

By Allison Dunne 21 minutes ago
  • Ulster County timeline for vaccine administration given current supply, as of Feb. 18, 2021
    Ulster County timeline for vaccine administration given current supply, as of Feb. 18, 2021
    Courtesy of Ulster County government

The Ulster County executive is calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to activate a joint state- and county-run COVID-19 vaccination site in Kingston. He says the site has the capacity, and the closest state sites are not close at all. As WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne reports, others are echoing the call.

Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan says his county is not getting its fair share of vaccines.

“So, vaccine distribution is maddeningly and frustratingly slow right now. We are not getting the supply that we need. I’ve been increasingly vocal and really, at this point, demanding more from the federal government and from the state government,” says Ryan. “We’ve seen a relative lower share in Ulster County than some of our neighbors in the region and in the state. And I, I think it’s critical that we get at, at least our fair share of what I know is a very limited supply.”

And during his February 18 COVID-19 briefing, Ryan updated residents on how he’s advocating to get more vaccine to the county.

“I did send a letter today directly to Governor Cuomo in following up in what was a really productive discussion that, that we had along with other county leaders earlier this week where, I think, in a very positive way, the governor offered to work with counties to set up joint county and state, so state, joint state and county vaccination sites,” says Ryan.

Ryan’s February 18 letter requests that the state immediately start up a joint vaccination site at the current county-led point of dispensing, or POD, site at the Kate Walton Field House at Kingston High School.

“And I’ve been really encouraged by the conversations I’ve been having with the governor and his team about this,” Ryan says. “I know that they are committed to doing this as soon as they can get more supply and get this going. So I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to make that happen.”

He says the site has the capacity to administer 50,000 vaccines a month.

“And that would mean, with our county population, that we could, we could get every single resident in the county vaccinated in a two-to-three-month time period,” says Ryan.

Ryan says it’s not feasible for many residents in his county, especially those in underserved communities, to travel to the nearest state sites in Albany or in Westchester County. Other residents are even driving hours to Utica, Syracuse and Plattsburgh.

“To give a sense of the scope of the problem, there are now 120,000 people eligible in Ulster County, on paper, but availability is the problem,” Ryan says. “We got 1,500 total doses in the entire county this week to meet that, to meet that demand. So 700 of those go to my health department to vaccinate essential workers and those with co-morbidities and seniors. The other 800 go directly to pharmacies.”

The 1,500 vaccines are the same number the county received the week prior. And that’s 120,000 residents eligible out of the county’s population of some 180,000. Ryan says broadening the eligibility list to residents with underlying health conditions is exacerbating the demand outweighing supply equation. In his county, this new eligibility adds about 50,000 residents.

On Thursday night, Governor Cuomo said the federal government informed the state that nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses that were scheduled to be delivered between February 12th and February 21st are delayed due to the winter storms impacting much of the country. All doses that should have shipped on Monday were held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow in the Hudson Valley resulted in many clinics being canceled Thursday and Friday. Republican state Senator Sue Serino’s 41st District contains most of Dutchess County and part of Putnam County.

“We get calls from people every single day. And now that it was opened up even further to the co-morbidities, there’s so many people that can’t get their vaccines,” says Serino. “I called to have a site here in the mid-Hudson Valley, I think it was January that I called for that. It’s been ignored. We need it.”

Serino, the ranking Member of the Senate Aging Committee, says many senior citizens are encountering problems signing up for the vaccine.

“Maybe seniors in their 70s are on the Internet, but somebody in their 80s, probably not, right, could be,” Serino says. “So we need a centralized appointment system, and I don’t understand how we don’t have that. We have world-class technology here, right. That should have been something that absolutely was put into place.”

Ryan also wants to see a centralized system.

“This kind of very confusing and disaggregated system is a problem. I know it’s making it hard for so many of our residents to have to navigate multiple different paths here," Ryan says. "I have and will continue to push to centralize this and make it easier and simpler for everyone, especially for seniors who are now having to go to different pharmacy sites or find different locations. We’re doing everything we can through our Office for the Aging and with our Recovery Service Center [845-443-8888] to help.”

Earlier this month, Serino introduced legislation with North Country Republican state Senator Dan Stec to require the state Department of Health to provide a comprehensive vaccination report to the public weekly. Serino says this would help address widespread confusion and frustration surrounding the vaccine rollout. The data would be organized by county, date, facility, age, race and ethnicity of vaccine recipients. The information posted would be retroactive to December 14, 2020.

The state Health Department site does have a vaccine tracker, posting distribution numbers by region, numbers of first and second doses received and administered, and vaccination progress by county.

Tags: 
vaccine distribution
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
State Senator Sue Serino

Related Content

NYS, Local Lawmakers Ask For Vaccine Distribution In Northern Rockland

By Allison Dunne Feb 10, 2021
Moderna vaccine
Courtesy of Rockland County government

New York state and local elected officials say a certain area of Rockland County needs more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities.

Rep. Delgado Discusses Vaccine Distribution And More During Virtual Town Hall

By Allison Dunne Feb 4, 2021
NY-19 Congressman Antonio Delgado during Facebook Town Hall, Feb. 3, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Antonio Delgado/screenshot by WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado held a virtual town hall Wednesday. The Democrat from the 19th District answered a variety of questions, with some focused on frustration with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Scott Updates VT On Federal COVID Vaccine Distribution Plans

By Feb 2, 2021
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott arrived late to his COVID briefing today after finishing a call with other governors and federal officials on vaccine distribution. Scott says he got good news on the call.

Ulster County Exec Details Universal Basic Income Program And More

By Allison Dunne 22 hours ago
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan delivers his State of the County address via Facebook, February 16, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan delivered his state-of-the-county address earlier this week. He spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne about the start of a basic income pilot program as well as initiatives under his Green New Deal.

NYS, Local Lawmakers Say It's Time To Fund A Veterans Support Program Differently

By Allison Dunne Feb 16, 2021
Jessica Bugbee, Army veteran, during virtual press conference on Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program funding, Feb. 12, 2021
Courtesy of the Hudson Valley National Center for Veteran Reintegration

State and local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for New York to release funding to veterans organizations for a peer support program. Every year, they press for the funding, and every year, the funding is released. This year’s plea comes with a request that the funding become a permanent part of the budget.

County Leaders Try To Calm Residents As They Await More COVID-19 Vaccine

By Allison Dunne Jan 20, 2021
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and NYS Senator Michelle Hnchey tour vaccination site in Kingston, January 13, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

County leaders say their offices continue to be deluged by calls about the COVID-19 vaccine, which is in short supply. Saying they, too, are frustrated, they’re asking residents to be patient.

Ulster County Exec Says Project Resilience Is Entering A Next Phase

By Allison Dunne Dec 25, 2020
Project Resilience efforts
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

The Ulster County executive has announced the next phase of an initiative that began in March as a community fund and local food distribution effort to support residents impacted by COVID-19.

Hudson Valley NYS Senators Seek More Answers On Nursing Home Info

By Allison Dunne 18 hours ago
The New York State Capitol in Albany
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Criticism continues over New York Governor Andrew Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing home death data during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two state Senators from the Hudson Valley are dissatisfied with different aspects, and both want to see the governor’s emergency powers diminished.

NYS Senator Urges Gov To Include Smaller Venues When Reviving The Arts

By Allison Dunne Jan 17, 2021
The Falcon, Marlboro, NY
Courtesy of The Falcon, Marlboro, NY

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley wants to ensure smaller stages are part of the governor’s plan to revitalize the state’s arts industry.

NYS Senator Urges State To Include Nursing Homes In Winter COVID Plans

By Allison Dunne Dec 4, 2020
A nursing home
U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gary Ward, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, a lawmaker from the Hudson Valley is urging New York state to develop a plan to more effectively protect residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.