The University at Albany is changing the name of its Indian Quad to “Indigenous Quad” and Indian Drive to “Indigenous Drive.”

The University Council voted to change the name Friday, and says in the coming months it will change the names of other locations around campus that use the term “Indian.”

The Council says it is also drafting a land acknowledgment that recognizes the Indigenous people who lived on the land upon which the SUNY campus was built, and will erect educational signs.