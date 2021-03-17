UAlbany Hires Dwayne Killings As Men's Basketball Coach

The University at Albany has hired Dwayne Killings as its next men’s basketball coach.

The Amherst, Massachusetts native was most recently an associate head coach at Marquette University. He also coached at UConn and Temple along with roles in the NBA. Killings takes over for Will Brown, who spent nearly two decades leading the Great Danes.

“I can't thank Dr. Rodríguez, [UAlbany Director of Athletics] Mark Benson, and Vic Cegles enough for this tremendous leadership opportunity,” said Killings in a statement. “When I set out on this journey to become a head coach, I wanted to find a place where the community and campus were committed to impacting the lives of their student-athletes. The more I learned about the history, the tradition, and the leadership at UAlbany, it was obvious it was a perfect fit for my vision and my family. As a leader, I want to give our young men hope that their dreams can become a reality as we pursue America East championships and prepare them for success once they graduate. I also represent the next wave of leaders, and I do not take that lightly. I can't wait to connect my experiences, and my staff's experiences, to our players as we create a new mentality for UAlbany men’s basketball. My wife Ana, daughter Alecia, and son Tristan cannot wait to connect with the UAlbany and the Capital Region community and make it our home.”

Earlier this month, UAlbany said Brown and the school agreed to mutually part ways.

Killings will be formally introduced in a press conference at SEFCU Arena Thursday afternoon.