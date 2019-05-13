Two Troopers Involved In Shooting Named

Vermont State Police have released the names of the two troopers involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man following a lengthy manhunt and standoff.

Police say they learned on Saturday that Jeremy Potwin was in a home in Tunbridge holding a woman hostage. They say he fired multiple shots out of the home during a negotiation. Police say Potwin eventually emerged carrying two handguns and pointed one at police. Troopers then fired, striking him fatally.

Police said Monday that the troopers were Sgt. Matthew Tarricone of the St. Johnsbury barracks and Trooper Neil Carey, who is assigned to state police headquarters, special investigations.

Police say Potwin was being sought on two pending arrest warrants and for questioning in a number of crimes. The investigation is continuing.

All contents © copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.