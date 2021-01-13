Two Dead In Sheffield, MA Fire

Officials say two people are dead after a fire in Sheffield, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney, neighbors called 911 and reported a fire at 1715 Hewins Street just before 6 a.m.

“After gaining access to the home, first responders discovered the remains of two adults inside," said Andrew McKeever, the DA’s communications director. "The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Sheffield Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the investigation. While the fire remains under investigation, preliminary evidence does not indicate that the fire is suspicious in nature.”

Officials – who described the fire as “extremely intense” – have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims.