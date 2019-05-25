Two Charged After Man Found Dead In Queensbury Yard

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Queensbury man.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Jesse James Breault of Glens Falls was charged with second degree murder. Ashley Nicole Bell, age 29, also of Glens Falls, was charged with hindering prosecution in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence in the second degree.

The body of 36-year-old Christopher J. Goss of Queensbury was found with mulitple stab wounds to the torso early Friday morning in a yard.