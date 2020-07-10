Trump Postpones New Hampshire Rally

President Donald Trump has canceled a weekend rally in New Hampshire because a tropical storm is threatening the area.

Saturday's New Hampshire event was be Trump's first political rally after a multiweek pause caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

For the rally’s scheduled start time Saturday evening, Weather.Com forecast the weather would be partly cloudy with a 15% chance of rain.

There was strong opposition to Trump’s rally among some prominent New Hampshire Republicans. Judd Gregg, who previously served New Hampshire both as a governor and senator, bluntly called Trump’s appearance “a mistake.”

