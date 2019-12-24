Trump Campaign Site Offers Help In Winning Arguments With 'Snowflake' Relatives

The Trump campaign on Christmas Eve launched a website full of talking points intended to help supporters of the president win arguments with "that liberal snowflake relative."

Featuring videos on topics from the economy to immigration and attacks on the media, snowflakevictory.com seeks to provide pro-Trump tidbits that can be brought to the holiday dinner table.

"Family holidays. Full of love. Full of laughter. And full of the inevitable conversations with the family liberal who just does not want to believe how great America is doing with President Trump in office," according to the website.

Set to patriotic-sounding music, a female narrator offers some thoughts on the impeachment of the president — a relevant subject, as the Senate readies for a trial over the president's alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"President Trump asked for nothing in exchange for lethal military aid to Ukraine," the narrator says, echoing Republican talking points about the now-infamous July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskiy.

"It is thanks to President Trump, that the Ukrainians are getting the aid in the first place," she says.

House Democrats say the president sought to enlist Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election by conditioning congressionally approved security assistance to the country on Kyiv's willingness to announce an investigation into Trump's chief political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.

But the Trump campaign is telling supporters to flip the assertion on its head, saying Democrats are the ones who should be accused of election interference.

"Democrats have never accepted the results of the last election, so they're trying to interfere with the next one," the site says.

The website also credits Trump for the strong economy, telling supporters not to forget to mention this when speaking to friends and loved ones. Missing from this talking point is the fact that the economic expansion started well before Trump took office.

The website also hammers on immigration and healthcare.

Although Trump's restrictive immigration policies and incendiary remarks about immigrants have prompted widespread criticism from rights advocates, the new campaign site highlights something Trump tends to avoid on the campaign trail: his own connection to immigration.

"Like most of us, President Trump's ancestors were immigrants, and he's married to our amazing first lady, who is herself as immigrant," the site points out.

The video then pivots to the president's plan to stop illegal immigration, saying a southwestern border wall with Mexico is the preferred way to achieve this goal. Opponents of Trump's hard-line immigration policies, the website argues, are driven by feelings.

"Don't let crazy family members and friends get away with throwing out liberal talking points and faux 'feelings.' The facts are the facts," the site says.

Another major topic on the videos seems to take aim at the proposals of some of the Democratic presidential contenders who are pushing "Medicare for all" plans.

The campaign's rebuttal?: "The 2020 Democrats are the ones who want to strip you of your private, employer-provided health insurance!"

Not all of the Democratic presidential candidates currently support a government-controlled single-payer healthcare system. Among those who do, the exact definition of "Medicare for all" varies, with some proposals looking to keep private insurance in place.

