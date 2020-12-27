Troy Mayor Madden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The second-term Democrat posted on Twitter Sunday that he tested positive "earlier last week...after exhibiting mild symptoms." Madden says he is in quarantine. He did not specify when he learned he had tested positive, or when he began isolating.Madden added that his symptoms are improving, and says his case is a reminder how "easily coronavirus can be transmitted between individuals, even while wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands."Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello released a statement shortly after Madden's: "“I learned a few minutes ago through a press statement that Mayor Madden tested positive early last week for COVID-19. While I believe this information should have been more transparent to the public and City Council when first learned, my sincerest thoughts are with Mayor Madden for a speedy recovery. While the vaccine is forthcoming, the pandemic is not over yet and this is a constant reminder that we all must remain vigilant wearing masks, social distancing and abiding by all safety protocols to ensure the safety of our communities.”Madden is the highest-profile Capital Region mayor confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison also contracted the disease.