 Trial Begins For Reporter Who Was Arrested Despite Identifying Herself As Media | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

Trial Begins For Reporter Who Was Arrested Despite Identifying Herself As Media

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on March 8, 2021 4:55 pm

The trial started Monday for the Des Moines Register reporter, Andrea Sahouri, who was arrested while covering a protest after George Floyd's death even though she identified herself as media.