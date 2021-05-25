 Travel With Jean Gagnon 5/25/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Travel With Jean Gagnon 5/25/21

  • WAMC's Jackie Orchard at Chichén Itzá in Yucatan, Mexico in 2021
    WAMC's Jackie Orchard at Chichén Itzá in Yucatan, Mexico in 2021

Today we are talking travel with expert Jean Gagnon! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business currently celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org 

Tags: 
travel
COVID-19 travel

Related Content

Travel 1/14/20

Jesse King / WAMC

If you're planning a winter getaway or a summer vacation, this is the show for you. Jean Gagnon, president of Plaza Travel Center in Latham, New York, joins Vox Pop to answer your travel questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.