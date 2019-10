Frances Mayes has spent thirty years splitting her time between her native United States and adopted home in Tuscany and writing bestselling books, including the classic, “Under the Tuscan Sun.”

In her latest, “See You In the Piazza,” she and her husband hit the road to explore the country afresh from north to south, eating and drinking their way through.

This an Off the Shelf edition of The Book Show recorded remotely with a live audience in an event presented by Northshire Bookstore.