Traffic Delays Expected During Services In Monroe For NYPD Officer

Some Orange County residents should expect traffic delays Thursday and Friday during services for the New York Police Department officer who was killed Sunday in the Bronx.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill says 33-year-old Officer Brian Mulkeen was killed by friendly fire while struggling with an armed man after chasing and shooting at him Sunday in the Bronx. Mulkeen, a Monroe-Woodbury High School graduate, was living in Yorktown Heights, in Westchester County, with his girlfriend, where they’d just bought a house. Orange County officials say traffic in the Town and Village of Monroe will likely be heavy Thursday and Friday with a wake for Mulkeen from 1-to-4 and 6-to-9 Thursday at Smith Seaman Quackenbush Funeral Home on Maple Avenue in Monroe. The funeral mass is Friday morning at 11 at Sacred Heart Church.