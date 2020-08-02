 Town Hall Scheduled On Springfield's Back-To-School Plans | WAMC

Town Hall Scheduled On Springfield's Back-To-School Plans

The Springfield School Committee is hosting a virtual town hall on Tuesday August 4th at 6 p.m. to get feedback on plans to restart school in September.

The largest school district in western Massachusetts will hold a virtual town hall about back-to-school plans. 

The “when” is decided.  School in Springfield will start on September 15 – two weeks later than originally scheduled.

The “how” remains uncertain. 

School Committee Vice Chairman Chris Collins said the committee will host a virtual town hall on Tuesday Aug 4th at 6 p.m. to solicit community input.

" It is a very difficult decision and the committee is weighing lots of things and everbody is in their own place," Collins said.

The School Committee is expected to vote on a final back-to-school plan during a meeting scheduled for August 6th.

A survey of parents found preference for a hybrid model where students are in school two days a week and are taught remotely three days a week.