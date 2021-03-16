Town Hall To Promote Coronavirus Vaccinations

Listen to the interview with Helen Caulton-Harris.

In an effort to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in Springfield, Massachusetts, Mayor Domenic Sarno appointed a committee of medical experts and community leaders.

The group, dubbed the “Vax Force,” has developed strategies to promote vaccination as safe and effective and to debunk myths and rumors and counter misinformation.

Tonight, the Vax Force is holding a virtual Town Hall.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.