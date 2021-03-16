 Town Hall To Promote Coronavirus Vaccinations | WAMC
Town Hall To Promote Coronavirus Vaccinations

By 57 minutes ago

The Springfield Vax Force is hosting a virtual town hall as part of the groups effort to promote coronavirus vaccination.
Credit Paul Tuthill / WAMC

     In an effort to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in Springfield, Massachusetts, Mayor Domenic Sarno appointed a committee of medical experts and community leaders.

     The group, dubbed the “Vax Force,” has developed strategies to promote vaccination as safe and effective and to debunk myths and rumors and counter misinformation.

     Tonight, the Vax Force is holding a virtual Town Hall.

     WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

Vax Force
Springfield COVID-19
COVID Vaccinations

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno with face covering
Paul Tuthill / WAMC

Raymond A Jordan Senior Center exterior
WAMC

health care workers stand outside a hospital
Paul Tuthill / WAMC

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris with a chart
Paul Tuthill / WAMC

The Washington Avenue
Dave Lucas / WAMC

