Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Calls For Trump's Removal From Office

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has called for President Trump to be removed from office, saying he "should not hold office one day longer."

"The quickest and most effective way - it can be done today - to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th amendment," Schumer said in a statement Thursday morning.

"If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."

Invoking the 25th Amendment would require the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office. It is intended for times when the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

Schumer's comments come a day after Trump appeared at a rally at which he told supporters that the Nov. 3 presidential election "was stolen from you, from me, from the country." He urged the crowd to march to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election Electoral College win.

The pro-Trump extremists laid siege to the Capitol, bringing violence and destruction.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has been among the most outspoken Republican critics of President Trump, also called for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

"The president is unfit. The president is unwell," he said in a video statement.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

Some members of Congress have also suggesting impeaching Trump for inciting violence.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced she is drafting articles of impeachment against Trump.

"Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," wrote Omar. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

Trump already has been impeached by the House over the Ukraine affair, but Republicans used their majority in the Senate to preserve him in office.

