Top Officer Of Vermont National Guard Plans To Retire

The Vermont National Guard's top officer says he will retire next year.

Major General Steven Cray says he plans to retire next year rather than seek another term as Adjutant General.

Guard spokesman Lt. Mikel Arcovitch says Cray had long planned to step down by the end of his two-year term and the Burlington Free Press reports Republican Governor Phil Scott announced Cray's plans to retire.

Cray was first elected to the position in 2013, winning re-election in 2015 and 2017 without opposition. The Adjutant General oversees the state's nearly 4,000 members of the Guard, plus the Guard's civilian employees and the state's Department of Veteran's Affairs.

