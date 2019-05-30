Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Tony Nominee Fionnula Flanagan In "The Ferryman" On Broadway

Fionnula Flanagan was nominated for her second Tony Award, 45 years after her first nomination, for playing “Aunt Maggie Far Away” in "The Ferryman." The play is written by Jez Butterworth and directed by Sam Mendes.

Flanagan was born and raised in Dublin and made her Broadway debut 51 years ago in a play called "Lovers." Her previous Tony nomination was for her 1974 performance in "Ulysses in Nighttown" (which was her last appearance on Broadway before "The Ferryman").

The play itself has continued to garner acclaim – it received 9 Tony nominations, tied for the most of any play this season, and overall it has received more awards nominations than any other play of the year.

