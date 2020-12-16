 Tom Seaver's Terrific Life | WAMC
The Roundtable

Tom Seaver's Terrific Life

Tom Seaver was one of the most talented and popular players in the history of baseball. He is one of only two pitchers with 300 wins, 3,000 strikeouts, and an ERA under 3.00. He was a three-time Cy Young award winner, twelve-time All Star, and was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame with the highest percentage ever at the time. Popular among players and fans, Seaver was fiercely competitive but always put team success ahead of personal glory.

Bill Madden began following Seaver’s career in the 1980s. Seaver came to trust Madden so completely that, eager to return to New York from Chicago, he asked Madden to explore a possible trade to the Yankees, which never materialized. "Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life" draws in part on their long relationship. In the book, Madden offers a deeply personal and fascinating portrait of one of the greatest and most admired players of all time.

Mets Great Tom Seaver Dies At 75

By Sep 2, 2020
A photo of Tom Seaver
Public Domain

Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75.

Shea Hey: Jay Horwitz On Four Decades As "Mr. Met"

By Jul 21, 2020
Jay Horwitz's new memoir

Normally by now we’d be past the all-star break and heading into baseball’s pivotal dog days. This year, opening day for a 60-game season was pushed all the back to Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever it looks like, Jay Horwitz will be a part of the baseball season as usual, as has been the case for four decades. The New York Mets’ longtime p.r. head who now works in alumni relations, Horwitz is the author of a new memoir: “Mr. Met.” It traces his career from college sports information to the big leagues in the number one media market.

"Hawk" Harrelson Heading For Cooperstown

By Dec 11, 2019
Ken "Hawk" Harrelson
National Baseball Hall of Fame

Longtime Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson has been named the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Ford Frick Award winner.