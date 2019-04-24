Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"A Tiny Home To Call Your Own"

2019-04-24

This morning we will learn how to unfetter and unclutter your life by learning how and why to transition to a tiny home – if you want to.

Do you feel as though you’re living in an expensive and ill-fitting home filled with too much stuff? Do you have too much space filled with too many things, constantly dealing with house maintenance and financial upkeep? Living in a tiny home could be the solution. But how do you know?

Tiny house guru Patricia Foreman examines the hows and whys of tiny-home living, to help you assess whether it’s the right solution for you. Her book is "A Tiny Home to Call Your Own."

