Three Vermont Districts To Get Electric School Buses

Three Vermont school districts will soon be using electric buses.

The Barre Unified School District, Champlain Valley School District and Franklin West Supervisory District will each replace a regular bus as part of an electric bus pilot program.

The districts were chosen from a long-list of applicants to participate in the program that is funded by Vermont’s legal settlement with Volkswagen for violations of the Clean Air Act.

School officials want to know how the electric buses will handle a cold winter.

