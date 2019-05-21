Related Program: 
"Thomas Cole's Refrain" Exhibition At Thomas Cole National Historic Site

  • Thomas Cole, Autumn Landscape (View of Mount Chocorua), 1827-28. Oil on canvas, 38 5/8 x 48 1/2 in. The Jack Warner Foundation, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, New York has opened a new exhibition that, for the first time, explorers Cole's paintings of Catskill Creek.

"Thomas Cole’s Refrain: The Paintings of Catskill Creek" will run through November 3rd. Created during the 18-year period between 1827 and 1845, the artist's paintings of Catskill Creek constitute the most sustained sequence of landscape paintings he ever made. The views in the paintings were all anchored along one short stretch of Catskill Creek near the Village of Catskill.

To tell us more we welcome the Thomas Cole Site's curator, Kate Menconeri, and the exhibition's curator, H. Daniel Peck.

Hudson Talbott's New Book On Thomas Cole And The Birth Of American Art

By Oct 22, 2018
Book cover - Picturing America: Thomas Cole and the Birth of American Art

Artist and author, Hudson Talbott, join us now to tell us about his new book, “Picturing America: Thomas Cole and the Birth of American Art.”

It is a fascinating look at artist Thomas Cole's life and takes young readers from his humble beginnings to his development of a new painting style that became America's first formal art movement: the Hudson River school of painting.

Hudson Talbott depicts the immigrant artist falling in love with, and fighting to preserve, his new country.

Talbott has written and illustrated more than 20 children’s books, including Newbery Honor winner “Show Way,” ALA Notable Book and VOYA Honor Book “Leonardo’s Horse” (by Jean Fritz), and “We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story,” which was adapted into an animated film by Steven Spielberg.

Beyond My Battle: Art With Heart & Hope In Saratoga Springs 5/9

By May 6, 2019
Beyond My Battle logo

Having an illness or a disability is stressful. It brings up lots of negative emotions such as fear, anger, sadness, and anxiety. It's easy to get caught up in, or commiserate around, these feelings. But study after study shows that stress is detrimental to the body and mind. Physically, it weakens the immune system and is connected to a host of illnesses. Mentally, stress breeds more stress, making it debilitating and contagious.

For someone living with a disease or disability, stress and negative energy can further compromise health and impact relationships with those most important – families, friends, and caretakers. Because of this, Beyond My Battle focuses on helping people with diseases and disabilities get to the root of their stress so they can better detect, manage, and reduce it.

Beyond My Battle is a not-for-profit organization founded by Martel Catalano and Nell Pritchard in 2016. “Beyond My Battle: Art with Heart & Hope” is an exhibition celebrating the healing power of art for those with illnesses, disabilities, and caretakers. The event will take place on May 9 from 6-9 p.m. at Spring Street Gallery in Saratoga Springs, New York.

20th Anniversary Summer At MASS MoCA

By Apr 25, 2019
MASS MoCA clock tower sunset
Paul Gallo

MASS MoCA is holding holding a summerlong birthday celebration to mark its 20th year with performances, installations, and the return of the Solid Sound Festival.

Headlining the birthday bash on May 25 will be Annie Lennox in a sold-out gig. Capturing MASS MoCA’s energy and spirit of embracing music and art in all forms, the 20th birthday party spreads across the museum campus — from Marshall Street to the interior courtyards and galleries — encompassing new exhibitions, wild versions of your favorite games, terrific music by performers from both near and far, great food and a world of fun.

Star attractions for the rest of summer include Solid Sound, The Pretenders, Annie Lennox, Maggie Rogers and Laurie Anderson – just to name a few. We hear all about it now with Director of Communications Jodi Joseph and Director of Performing Arts Sue Killam.

"A Magical World: The Art Of Jacob Houston" At The Hyde Collection

By Apr 19, 2019
Jacob Houston (American, b. 1992), Balloons Over Cambridge, 2017, acrylic on canvas, 22 x 25.75 inches.

Greenwich, New York native Jacob Houston has charmed audiences throughout the Northeast with his idyllic land and cityscapes and detailed glimpses into everyday life. With bright colors and enamel-like scenes, he romanticizes the places he travels, re-creating the world as he sees it: full of joy, wonder, and beauty.

Houston’s artwork has been exhibited throughout the region, at LARAC’s Lapham Gallery, Saratoga Arts Center, Washington County Farm Museum, Green Bridge Gallery, Historic Salem Courthouse, and Southern Vermont Arts Center. His reach extends into Vermont and Massachusetts and, increasingly, New York City.

His new exhibition, “A Magical World: The Art of Jacob Houston,” is on view through June 23rd a the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York. We are joined by Jacob Houston, Claire Houston, and The Hyde’s Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programming Jonathan Canning.