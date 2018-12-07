There Are Places He'll Remember: Ken Mansfield's Recollection Of The Beatles' Rooftop Concert

Apple Records former U.S. manager Ken Mansfield was the famous "man in the white coat" seen in footage of The Beatles' famous rooftop concert in 1969.

He was on the scene in the days, weeks, and months leading up to this monumental event. He shares his insights into the factors that brought them up onto that roof and why one of the greatest bands of all time left it all on that stage.

Ken Mansfield's book is "The Roof: The Beatles' Final Concert."