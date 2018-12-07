Related Program: 
The Roundtable

There Are Places He'll Remember: Ken Mansfield's Recollection Of The Beatles' Rooftop Concert

By 1 hour ago

Apple Records former U.S. manager Ken Mansfield was the famous "man in the white coat" seen in footage of The Beatles' famous rooftop concert in 1969.

He was on the scene in the days, weeks, and months leading up to this monumental event. He shares his insights into the factors that brought them up onto that roof and why one of the greatest bands of all time left it all on that stage.

Ken Mansfield's book is "The Roof: The Beatles' Final Concert."

Tags: 
the beatles
john lennon
paul mccartney
1960s
ringo starr
george harrison
rock and roll
england
concert

Related Content

"Being John Lennon: A Restless Life" By Ray Connolly

By 1 hour ago
Book Cover - Being John Lennon

Ray Connolly has published a number of books, including "Being Elvis." He also directed the television documentary "James Dean: The First American Teenager" and worked with record producer Sir George Martin on the BBC television series "The Rhythm of Life." His new book is "Being John Lennon: A Restless Life."

"Being John Lennon" is not about the whitewashed Prince of Peace of Imagine legend, because that was only a small part of him. The John Lennon depicted in the book is a much more kaleidoscopic figure, sometimes almost a collision of different characters.

"She Loves You (Yeah Yeah Yeah)" By Ann Hood

By Jun 22, 2018
Book Cover - She Loves You (Yeah Yeah Yeah)

Ann Hood is the author of the best-selling novels "The Book That Matters Most," "The Obituary Writer," "Somewhere Off the Coast of Maine," "The Red Thread," and "The Knitting Circle," as well as the memoir "Comfort: A Journey Through Grief." She has won two Pushcart Prizes as well as a Best American Spiritual Writing Award, two Best American Food Writing Award, and a Best American Travel Writing award. A regular contributor to the New York Times, Hood's short stories and essays have appeared in many publications, including Ploughshares, Tin House, Traveler, Bon Appetit, O, More, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Paris Review, and others.

In her new book "She Loves You (Yeah Yeah Yeah)," the year is 1966. The Vietnam War rages overseas, the Beatles have catapulted into stardom, and twelve-year-old Rhode Island native Trudy Mixer is not thrilled with life. Determined to regain her social status and prove herself to her father, Trudy looks toward the biggest thing happening worldwide: The Beatles.

The Man Who Bailed Out The Beatles, Made The Stones, And Transformed Rock & Roll

By Jul 16, 2015

  Allen Klein was like no one the music industry had seen before. The hard-nosed business manager became infamous for allegedly catalyzing the Beatles’ breakup and robbing the Rolling Stones, but the truth is both more complex and more fascinating. As the manager of the Stones and then the Beatles—not to mention Sam Cooke, Donovan, the Kinks, and numerous other performers—he taught young soon-to-be legends how to be businessmen as well as rock stars. In so doing, Klein made millions for his clients and changed music forever.

Through unique, unprecedented access to Klein’s archives, veteran music journalist Fred Goodman tells the full story of how the Beatles broke up, how the Stones achieved the greatest commercial success in rock history, and how the music business became what it is today.