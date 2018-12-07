There Are Places He'll Remember: Ken Mansfield's Recollection Of The Beatles' Rooftop Concert

Ann Hood is the author of the best-selling novels "The Book That Matters Most," "The Obituary Writer," "Somewhere Off the Coast of Maine," "The Red Thread," and "The Knitting Circle," as well as the memoir "Comfort: A Journey Through Grief." She has won two Pushcart Prizes as well as a Best American Spiritual Writing Award, two Best American Food Writing Award, and a Best American Travel Writing award. A regular contributor to the New York Times, Hood's short stories and essays have appeared in many publications, including Ploughshares, Tin House, Traveler, Bon Appetit, O, More, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Paris Review, and others.
In her new book "She Loves You (Yeah Yeah Yeah)," the year is 1966. The Vietnam War rages overseas, the Beatles have catapulted into stardom, and twelve-year-old Rhode Island native Trudy Mixer is not thrilled with life. Determined to regain her social status and prove herself to her father, Trudy looks toward the biggest thing happening worldwide: The Beatles.