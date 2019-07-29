Theater Owner Talks About Classic Film Series

About four years ago, movie theatres across the country had to convert from analog to digital projection. It was costly and small community movie theatres were faced with the possibility of closing their doors. In the Adirondacks, a “Go Digital or Go Dark” campaign raised funds to help local movie houses, and many like the Strand Theatre in Schroon Lake have continued as centers of community entertainment and engagement. The Strand is now known for its summer classics series that this year features Buster Keaton silent films and “Casablanca.” Theatre co-owner Larry McNamara tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he partnered with the Adirondack Film Society to be able to offer something in addition, and different, to modern Hollywood blockbusters.

“Part of getting together with the Film Society was I wanted to be part of their Adirondack Film society programming which up until then was mainly north of here around Lake Placid. And I thought it would be cool to get some of that film experience and some of the special guests down here just to have a different kind of show for my audience.”

The 1942 film “Casablanca” will be screened at the Strand Theatre in Schroon Lake on Monday, August 12th. The program will be hosted by Turner Classic Movies personality and film historian Jeremy Arnold.