Midday Magazine

Theater Owner Talks About Classic Film Series

By 4 hours ago
  • Larry and Liz McNamara are co-owners of the Strand movie theater in Schroon Lake, NY
    Photo courtesy of the Adirondack Film Society

About four years ago, movie theatres across the country had to convert from analog to digital projection.  It was costly and small community movie theatres were faced with the possibility of closing their doors.  In the Adirondacks, a “Go Digital or Go Dark” campaign raised funds to help local movie houses, and many like the Strand Theatre in Schroon Lake have continued as centers of community entertainment and engagement.  The Strand is now known for its summer classics series that this year features Buster Keaton silent films and “Casablanca.”  Theatre co-owner Larry McNamara tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he partnered with the Adirondack Film Society to be able to offer something in addition, and different, to modern Hollywood blockbusters.

“Part of getting together with the Film Society was I wanted to be part of their Adirondack Film society programming which up until then was mainly north of here around Lake Placid. And I thought it would be cool to get some of that film experience and some of the special guests down here just to have a different kind of show for my audience.”

The 1942 film “Casablanca” will be screened at the Strand Theatre in Schroon Lake on Monday, August 12th. The program will be hosted by Turner Classic Movies personality and film historian Jeremy Arnold.

Filmmakers Discuss Premiere Of New Film Shot In Schroon Lake

By Aug 13, 2016
Adirondack Film Society

A new film shot in and around the Schroon Lake area is premiering in Schroon Lake this weekend.  “The Night We Met” is the work of Troy, New York filmmakers Jon Russell Cring and Tracy Nichole Cring.  The couple will be in Schroon Lake today and tomorrow evening to show and talk about the making of their film.  They told WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley that it’s based on an incident from Tracy’s teen years.

DiLeo Discusses Classic Film Screenings In Schroon Lake

By Jul 13, 2016
John DiLeo
An Eye for Details Photography / Adirondack Film Society

Movie houses across the country were recently tasked with transitioning to digital projection.  It was an expensive proposition and many small theaters faced closure.  In the Adirondacks, the Go Digital or Go Dark campaign successfully helped many small community movie houses make the upgrades.  The Adirondack Film Society is celebrating the new digital projection system at the Strand Theatre in Schroon Lake this  weekend with screenings of the classic comedies A Night at the Opera and Sullivan’s Travels.  John DiLeo, the author of five books on classic films, will be at the theater in Schroon Lake to discuss the films and present unique clips on the Golden Age of Movies.  He says he has been steeped in movies since his childhood.