Suspect Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Injured After Pursuit

One person is dead and an Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at a local hospital after a pursuit in the village of Richfield Springs and the town of Springfield, New York.

New York State Police say just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, New York State Police at Richfield Springs approached a subject in a vehicle who had been accused of harassing, then threatening, a victim with a knife. The suspect fled from troopers and a pursuit ensued traveling east on State Route 20.

As the subject approached the intersection of State Routes 20 and 80, an Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy was stationary in his vehicle facing west and monitoring the pursuit with his emergency lights activated. For an unknown reason, the subject crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the deputy head-on.

The deputy was transported to Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, New York with serious but non-life-threating injuries. He was coherent at the scene. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by Otsego County Corner Michael Fox.

The investigation is on-going.