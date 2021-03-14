SUNY Schenectady Enters New Meal Distribution Partnership

Dr. Steady Moono speak with WAMC's Lucas Willard

SUNY Schenectady, non-profit organization Feed Albany, and the Schenectady Police Department are starting a new partnership to provide meals to those in need during the pandemic.

Students from the community college’s School of Hotel, Culinary Arts, and Tourism will cook and package meals each week that will then be delivered by the police department.

There are also plans for the police department to set up pop-up meal distribution sites throughout Schenectady through the program.

To learn more about the partnership, and to get an update on what else is happening at the college, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with SUNY Schenectady President Dr. Steady Moono. Dr. Moono said the program will allow culinary students to develop their skills while campus dining facilities are restricted due to the pandemic.