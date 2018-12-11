SUNY Purchase Student Is Arrested In Relation To Nazi Posters

  • Courtesy of SUNY Purchase

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Nazi-themed posters found on a college campus in Westchester County, New York.

SUNY Purchase College Police Chief Dayton Tucker on Tuesday said a student had been arrested in relation to the posters found Sunday on campus. The student was charged with first-degree aggravated harassment. Westchester’s Human Rights Commission notes the anti-Semitic act occurred on the final night of Hanukkah and commends campus authorities, the Harrison Police Department and Westchester County District Attorney’s office in apprehending the suspect. On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was disgusted by the discovery of neo-Nazi material at the college, adding that such a toxic social dynamic that is spreading like a cancer across the country and fueling hateful material will not be tolerated in New York.

