 SUNY Orange President Discusses Her Role In Helping NYS Reopen | WAMC
By Allison Dunne 34 minutes ago
    Courtesy of SUNY Orange

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently named the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board to help guide the state's re-opening strategy. The advisory board includes more than 100 business, community and civic leaders from across the state. SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young is serving on the board. She spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne.

She says it would be a general, short-term noncredit behavior modification training program to offer throughout the SUNY system that may evolve into a field down the road. Meantime, Young hopes that, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more turn to SUNY Orange, yet she knows there are others for whom college is out of reach financially.

She says summer classes will be online, and a decision about the fall will come around June 1. SUNY Orange will recognize its Class of 2020 with an online Virtual Celebration of Graduates event planned for 4 p.m., Thursday, May 21.

Westchester Community College President Dr. Belinda Miles and Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley were also named to the Re-Opening Advisory Board.

