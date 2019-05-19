Sunday Puzzle: Play The Long (Vowel) Game

On-air challenge: Think of a made-up two-word phrase. Each word has two syllables. The first syllable has a long-E vowel sound. Change that to a long-A sound and phonetically you'll get the second word of the phrase.

Example: Jewish roll for a long-eared dog --> BEAGLE BAGEL

1. Weak story from Aesop

2. One who despises furnaces

3. What an angel wears in the biggest city on Hawaii's Big Island

4. More fashionable member of a more stylish salt or pepper holder

5. Standard feature of church spires

The rest of the answers work the same except in reverse. The first syllable of the first word has a long-A vowel sound. Change that to a long-E sound and phonetically you'll get the second word of the phrase.

(need the first one of these is an.... go to Raider Reader)

6. Oakland football player who enjoys books

7. Usher for half men/half goat creatures

8. Ones working alongside the Pontiff

9. One who is a better welcomer

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener David Chapus of Rush, N.Y. Think of a 6-letter conveyance on wheels. Drop the first letter. Add a new letter at the end. The result will be another 6-letter conveyance on wheels. What conveyances are these?

Challenge answer: Boxcar, oxcart

Winner: Cory Sureck of Austin, Texas

This week's challenge: Name a profession in 13 letters that is associated with a particular 5-letter country. The letters of that country appear in left-to-right order, although not consecutively, in that profession's name. What is it?

Hint: The profession is a single word.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, May 23 at 3 p.m. ET.

