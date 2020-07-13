"Summer Place To Be" Prepares For Saratoga Meet Without Fans

Starting Thursday, there will be a highly unusual sight in Saratoga Springs: the world class thoroughbred racing meet will begin with no one in the stands or in the normally packed backyard. Because of the pandemic, the 40-day meet is being held with only essential workers allowed inside.

Joining us to talk about what to expect at the racing mecca that dates to 1863 is Mike Veitch, the historian at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame – which has also honored his work as a writer. Veitch is the author or co-author of several books on racing and Saratoga, and covered racing for The Saratogian for nearly four decades.