Sullivan Health Official Advises Of Possible COVID-19 Exposure

By Allison Dunne 3 minutes ago
  • COVID-19 was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and has now been detected in 37 locations across the globe, including in the U.S., according to the CDC.
In New York, Sullivan County health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a family picnic.

Sullivan County Public Health Services is alerting anyone who attended a private family picnic at the Roscoe Firemen’s Field on Saturday, July 25, that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. The county’s public health director says her department received test results Friday confirming the person was contagious starting around July 24. Although the picnic was held in an outdoors area with a covered pavilion, making it a lower risk, she says many individuals may not have been wearing masks or maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more from others.

