Sullivan County Requires Measles Vaccinations For Campers

In the wake of a measles outbreak in parts of New York City and Rockland County, the Sullivan County Legislature on Tuesday approved measles vaccination requirements for summer camps.

The legislature unanimously approved the public health order that empowers the county’s Department of Public Health Services to require full measles immunization for staff members and campers at summer camps in the county. With two confirmed measles cases in Sullivan, legislators say they’re taking a proactive approach. The order is effective immediately and runs through September 15, and it applies to all camps regulated by the state Department of Health. It mandates that camp health directors verify that all their campers and staffers have presented appropriate evidence of immunity to measles, or have presented proof of a valid medical exemption. Any violations could result in a $2,000 fine being levied upon the camp, per violation, per day.