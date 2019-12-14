Suit Against "Green Light" Law Dismissed By Judge

Days before the law is scheduled to take effect, a federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the right of undocumented immigrants to obtain a drivers’ license in New York.

State Attorney General Tish James says U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe granted the motion she filed to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Republican Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola.

Another lawsuit brought by the Erie County Clerk challenging the so-called Green Light law was dismissed last month.

On Friday, 27 county clerks across New York called on Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Motor Vehicles to delay implementation of the Green Light Law until October 2020.