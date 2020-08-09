Strange Universe 8/9/20

That's Venus, popping out at you just before dawn. It's the single brilliant star low in the east as twilight brightens. If you’re up and out, you can't miss it. And in case you do, it'll stick around right there the whole rest of the year. You probably already know that this nearest world to Earth has shiny overcast clouds that brilliantly reflect the sun. Maybe you also know that it's the slowest spinning object in the known universe. It barely rotates at all. One Venus day lasts as long as 243 of ours. You could walk faster than it spins.