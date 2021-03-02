 Strange Universe 2/28/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Strange Universe

Strange Universe 2/28/21

By Bob Berman 38 minutes ago
  • Earth and Astronaut
    Photo Courtesy of Pixabay
    Photo Courtesy of Pixabay

Can we get out of here? That's the question physicists pondered for centuries: can we permanently leave earth? This week we’ll discuss our attempts to figure it out.

Tags: 
Strange Universe

Related Content

Strange Universe 2/7/21

By Bob Berman Feb 7, 2021
Forest Road
Image by bertvthul from Pixabay

We’re now in the wonderful time of year when our daily light grows at its fastest rate. From this week through April, places around latitude 40 get 3 extra minutes of daylight per day. This week we’ll learn about light photons: how they move through space and experience no time at all.

Strange Universe 2/14/21

By Bob Berman Feb 14, 2021
Purple night sky
Pixabay

Venus is only visible just before dawn, at the very coldest possible hour. So if it's a very late date or if you and your beloved wake up just as morning twilight begins and gaze out a northeast-facing window, the Morning Star will be totally, absolutely riveting. And on February 14 of all days, the lunatic moon, ancient Sirene, the very celestial embodiment of passion, hovers just after sunset as a lovely crescent.

Strange Universe 1/31/21

By Bob Berman Jan 31, 2021
Mountains and valley
Sergio Cerrato from Pixabay

Even though we’ve relied on Groundhog Day to predict whether we will have a longer winter, believe it or not, this does connect with the sky. Turns out, according to NOAA climatological data, an average of 69% of February daylight hours are covered by clouds in the Northeast. This is actually one of the year's cloudiest months and we’ll learn exactly why.