Strange Universe 2/28/21

We’re now in the wonderful time of year when our daily light grows at its fastest rate. From this week through April, places around latitude 40 get 3 extra minutes of daylight per day. This week we’ll learn about light photons: how they move through space and experience no time at all.
Venus is only visible just before dawn, at the very coldest possible hour. So if it's a very late date or if you and your beloved wake up just as morning twilight begins and gaze out a northeast-facing window, the Morning Star will be totally, absolutely riveting. And on February 14 of all days, the lunatic moon, ancient Sirene, the very celestial embodiment of passion, hovers just after sunset as a lovely crescent.
Even though we’ve relied on Groundhog Day to predict whether we will have a longer winter, believe it or not, this does connect with the sky. Turns out, according to NOAA climatological data, an average of 69% of February daylight hours are covered by clouds in the Northeast. This is actually one of the year's cloudiest months and we’ll learn exactly why.