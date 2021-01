Let’s get strange and far out, by exploring a radical new way of perceiving the universe. It’s getting a buzz right now because it’s a central theme in the just-published Biocentrism book I wrote with Dr. Robert Lanza and a Croatian physicist. Using physics and quantum mechanics, it explores the idea that the universe did not start out lifeless. And that we should abandon our standard model in which everything unfolds within random physical events in a largely empty, matter-based universe.