A rare, spectacular sky event is about to unfold. On the very day of the solstice, December 21, Saturn will come as close to Jupiter as Jove’s own moons! From time immemorial, a meeting of Jupiter and Saturn was deemed the most auspicious of all planetary get-togethers, the only one called a “Great Conjunction.” This is the rarest meeting between any of the five bright planets, and happens just once every two decades.