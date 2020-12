On Sunday night, December 13, we will see the year’s finest meteor shower. These are the Geminids, and they deliver a meteor a minute.

Geminids are much slower than either the summer Perseids or the hit-or-miss Leonids because they don't strike us head-on. They come at Earth sideways. They lope along at half the speed of the other major showers, and it shows. Instead of sharp, brief zaps across the sky, we get leisurely streakers. And you’ll start seeing them as early as 9 PM.