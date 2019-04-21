Related Program: Strange Universe on WAMC Strange Universe 04/21/19 By bob berman • 3 hours ago Related Program: Strange Universe on WAMC ShareTweetEmail Courtesy of Vonsky87/Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week Bob Berman tells us what we can see if we stare into the blue sky during the daylight hours. Tags: Bob BermanStrange Universeblue skyShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Strange Universe 3/31/19 By Bob Berman • Mar 31, 2019 Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week on Strange Universe, Bob Berman discusses the Big Dipper. Astronomy With Bob Berman 3/14/19 Listen Listening... / 49:11 We welcome renowned astronomer Bob Berman back to Vox Pop to field all of your astronomy-related questions. WAMC’s Ray Graf hosts. Strange Universe: 03/03/19 By Bob Berman • Mar 3, 2019 marshall.org Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week Bob Berman discusses the boundary of space. Strange Universe 3/24/19 By Bob Berman • Mar 24, 2019 PxHere Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week on Strange Universe, Bob Berman discusses the metric and imperial systems of measurement. Strange Universe 03/17/19 By Bob Berman • Mar 17, 2019 Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week Bob Berman discusses the moon, the sun and the vernal equinox.